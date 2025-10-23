New Toyota Land Cruiser FJ revealed ahead of debut in Japan Mobility Show

Advertisement

Toyota has just revealed the entry model of Land Cruiser series. The entry model is the reborn FJ and it will make the debut at upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025 which starts from October 30. It will go on sale in Japan around mid-2026, reported Autocar India.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ shares the same platform as the Toyota Fortuner (IMV platform). The SUV is upright and boxy in structure. It is 4.6m in length. When it comes to the interior of the SUV, it is quite similar to the larger Prado. In terms of dimensions, the Land Cruiser FJ is 1.85m in width and 1.96m in height. Wheelbase of the SUV is 2580mm long which is shorter than the Prado by 270mm.

Even though the new FJ is smaller in dimensions it will be capable off-roader, mentioned the company. The SUV gets a turning radius of 5.5m. On the aspect of design, the SUV offers C-shaped light. On the other hand, the 4×4 variant can be had with round headlights. The SUV offers 12.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, physical buttons, ADAS suite and much more.

Engine on the SUV is 2.7-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. It generates 163hp along with 246Nm of maximum torque. It gets 6-speed automatic gearbox with part-time 4WD system.

We are not sure if Toyota will bring the Land Cruiser FJ to India.

