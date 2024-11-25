New telecom rules to take effect from January 1, 2025

The Indian government is going to impose new telecom rules for Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL. The new telecom rules will come into effect from January 1, 2025. The new rules will help for faster development of 5G infrastructure in the country and enhance network connectivity for mobile users.

To make life easier for mobile users, the government routinely updates telecom regulations. If you use a mobile phone, there’s important news to note: a new rule will come into effect starting January 1, 2025, impacting customers of Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL. These new rules which are going to take effect next year will help is faster development of 5G infrastructure in the country.

New Instructions for Right of Way (RoW)

The new telecom rule is called Right of Way (RoW). It was recently introduced under the Telecom Act. The new rules will be imposed in all states and they will have to adhere to these changes.

Under the RoW, telecom companies will face consistent costs when rolling out infrastructure across the country. Currently, RoW rules vary from state to state, which has resulted in telecom operators encountering different charges for permissions and for setting up infrastructure nationwide.

This initiative aims to enhance network connectivity for mobile users. The Indian government has urged all states and union territories to comply with the RoW rules implemented under the Telecommunications Act.

The simplified, digital process for obtaining permissions will effectively address a major challenge for telecom providers. With everything shifting to a digital platform, transparency and efficiency are expected to reach new heights, particularly since many state governments still rely on outdated, offline methods for granting permissions.

Faster Development of 5G Infrastructure

Once the new RoW rules are in place, telecom companies will likely ramp up their efforts to install 5G towers. This regulation could offer significant cost savings in terms of providing a faster network. Reports suggest that this rule may greatly benefit companies like Vi and BSNL, both of which have yet to establish a 5G network. With the RoW implementation, they should find it easier to progress in that direction.