New Tata Tiago launched in India, Price starts at Rs 4.69 Lakh

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The all new Tata Tiago facelift has launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.69 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Tiago has been upgraded with a new outlook and interior design along with all the necessary features.

The new Tata Tiago is offered in Smart, Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, Creative, and Creative+.

Design, features

The Tiago’s exterior has been redesigned. Now, it sports a more youthful, sharper look, equipped with sleeker LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, and a redesigned bumper. At the rear, the Tiago sports a full-width LED tail lamps, that looks similar to the connected look though the centre portion remains unilluminated. The new Tiago runs on newly designed 15-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin has been refreshed with a dual-tone interior theme, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support along with a new fully digital instrument cluster. The two-spoke steering wheel sports a familiar design with reshaped buttons.

It is packed with an array of feature including wireless charging, a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, auto-folding ORVMs, and USB Type-C ports in both rows are all part of the package. As we had spotted in the interior reveal teaser, the centre console also gets a new dial-based gear selector on the AMT variant in place of the conventional gear stalk.

On the safety front, the new Tiago comes with six airbags as standard across the range, along with a blind view monitor, cruise control, ESP, and traction control.

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Dimension wise, the Tiago remains unchanged – 3,813mm in length, a 2,400mm wheelbase, and 170mm of ground clearance.

Powertrains

Mechanically, the Tiago sits on the X-Alfa architecture with the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. Gearbox options include a five-speed manual and an AMT and the AMT now gets paddle shifters, a segment-first addition for a car at this price. A CNG variant is also available with both gearbox choices, though that will be covered separately.

Price Details

The Tiago is offered in vibrant colours of Pangong Pulse, Varanasi Vibrance, Sobo Surge, Pure Grey, Pristine White, and Daytona Grey.

Powertrain Smart Pure Pure+ Pure+A Creative Creative+ Petrol Manual Rs. 4.69 lakh Rs. 5.49 lakh Rs. 5.99 lakh Rs. 6.49 lakh Rs. 6.99 lakh Rs. 7.29 lakh CNG Manual Rs. 5.79 lakh Rs. 6.49 lakh Rs. 6.99 lakh Rs. 7.49 lakh Rs. 7.99 lakh