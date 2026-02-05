New Tata Sierra waiting period rises to 3-4 months

Advertisement

The new Tata Sierra, which was launched in November last year, received a overwhelming response upon it’s launch in the Indian market. The new generation Tata Sierra received over 70,000 bookings within 24 hours after the reservations were opened on December 16, 2026. With the rising demand of the car, the waiting period has extended to 3-4 months.

Note that the waiting period varies as per the variant of the Sierra. For example, the diesel variants of the Sierra have a higher waiting period while the naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol variants have a 2-3 week shorter waiting period. Meanwhile, the automatic variants have a higher demand that means the waiting period is 15-30 days longer than that of the manual variants.

The new Tata Sierra is available in seven variants: Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished, and Accomplished+, with prices starting at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Advertisement

The Sierra comes with three engine options, including a new 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol unit that makes 158 BHP and 255 Nm. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 104 BHP and 145 Nm and comes with the option of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The SUV is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel that puts out 116 BHP and 260 Nm. It is available with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.