New Royal Enfield Classic 350 may launch in India on August 31; Expected specs, features

Leading two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield is expected to launch the next generation Classic 350 motorcycle soon in India. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is said to have similar design of the existing model but it will have more modern features and specifications.

The company may launch the New-gen Classic 350 in August-September this year and it may rival against the including upcoming retro-styled products from Suzuki and Yamaha.

Though the company has not revealed the official launch date of the upcoming next-gen classic 350, reports have suggested that the new Classic 350 could be launched in India on August 31, 2021.

Design and Features

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be offered in three different variants, which include a single seater bike, twin seater Classic 350 and 350 Signals Edition.

New Classic 350 is likely to feature the retro round headlamp, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and turn indicators, and broad rear fenders.

The motorcycle will offer a comfortable riding posture with its mid set foot pegs and easy-to-grip handlebar.

The motorcycle may sport a blacked-out look or have a chrome finish look which may include headlamp cowl, turn indicators, handlebar, front and rear suspension, rims, engine and exhaust.

In other updates, new Classic 350 gets semi-digital instrument console that will be a combination of an analogue speedometer and a digital display for odometer and fuel indicator.

The bike could also feature a Tripper navigation system, which will help riders to navigate to the their destination when it gets paired with the user’s smartphone through Bluetooth.

The navigation feature will be activated when paired with the riders smartphone to the Royal Enfield application available for both Android or iOS users.

Engine and specifications

The new Classic 350 will have more adavanced specifications than its predecessor. It will operate an entirely new engine and will be built based on the J1D platform. The platform was first introduced with Meteor 350, which was launched in November last year.

The new platform for Classic 350 features twin downtube spine frame integrated with telescopic forks at front and twin tube emulsion shock absorbers at rear for better ride experience.

It will be fuelled by a 349cc, air-oil cooled, long stroke motor that is capable of generating 20.2 bhp of max power at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. It is linked to a 5-speed constant mesh transmission.

The engine delivers smooth power delivery and has suitable amount of bottom-end torque.

The counter balance shaft will reduce the engine vibrations significantly.

The motorcycle is expected to get option of disc-drum (with single channel ABS) or disc brakes at both ends (with dual-channel ABS).

As per reports, unofficial bookings of the bike have opened at select dealerships for a payment of Rs 10-20k.However, official bookings of the RE c350 has not been opened yet.