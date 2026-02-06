New Report Outlines Path to $100 Billion India-Australia Trade Partnership

Advertisement

New Delhi: India and Australia have taken a significant step towards deepening their economic ties with the launch of a new business case study compendium. Titled “Pitch Perfect Australia-India: Perfect Conditions for a $100 Billion Partnership,” the document was released at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in Delhi. The publication serves as a practical guide for companies looking to navigate the markets of both nations.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, compendium was developed through a partnership between IIFT and the Newland Global Group. It documents the real-world experiences of 30 different organisations that have successfully operated across both borders. By capturing these business journeys, the report aims to provide a roadmap for future growth and collaboration between the two countries.

During the launch, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal praised the initiative for its practical value. He stated that the studies provide “evidence-based” proof of “how the trade agreement has translated into real opportunities.” He noted that such documentation is essential for businesses to use the current trade environment for their “growth” and will help in “strengthening and enhancing the gains” of the existing Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA).

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, also welcomed the initiative. He emphasised that platforms bringing together “academia, government, and industry” are critical for maintaining a “strong strategic relationship” between the two nations. His comments were echoed by Joint Secretary Petal Dhillon, who noted that research-driven insights are vital for the “enhanced utilisation” of trade agreements.

The Vice Chancellor of IIFT, Prof Rakesh Mohan Joshi, highlighted the educational importance of the project. He explained that turning real business experiences into “learning resources” helps bridge the gap between “research and practice.” This approach supports India’s goal of expanding its footprint in the global trade arena.

The event concluded with a panel discussion featuring leaders from government and industry. Many attendees, including Ambassador Anil Wadhwa, agreed that the compendium is a “meaningful step” toward stronger economic engagement.

