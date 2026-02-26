New Renault Duster set to launch in India on this date with petrol and hybrid options

French automaker Renault is ready to reintroduce the all-new Renault Duster in India on March 17, 2026, marking the return of the popular SUV after it was discontinued in 2022. Pre-bookings for the vehicle have already opened, and prices will be officially revealed on launch day.

Expected price and availability

Renault has confirmed that price announcements will be made on March 17, with bookings already open for Rs. 21,000 at authorised dealerships and online. Industry estimates suggest the new Duster could be priced roughly between Rs. 9.5 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the engine and trim, though final figures await official confirmation. Deliveries are expected to begin from April 2026 for the petrol variants, while the strong hybrid version is likely to arrive closer to Diwali 2026.

Engines and Powertrains

The India-spec 2026 Duster will offer three petrol powertrain options:

1.0-litre Turbo TCe100 petrol with about 100 PS and 160 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

1.3-litre Turbo TCe160 petrol producing 163 PS and 280 Nm, available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT).

1.8-litre Strong Hybrid E-Tech160 combining a petrol engine with an electric motor and a 1.4 kWh battery pack, offering up to 80 % electric-mode drive in city conditions; this hybrid is expected later in 2026.

Renault will not offer a diesel engine or all-wheel-drive option at launch.

Design, Features, and Safety

The new Duster adopts a modern and rugged design with LED headlamps, connected LED taillights, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it features a dual-screen setup with a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Comfort and convenience features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, and a powered tailgate.

On the safety front, the SUV comes equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors, four-wheel disc brakes, and a Level 2 ADAS suite with features like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

The new Renault Duster will compete in India’s crowded mid-size SUV segment against rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.