New Renault Duster launch in India to take place on January 2026, Know expected features

New Renault Duster launch in India will take place on January 26, 2026. This means that the buyers who are planning for a compact SUV have more options to consider. The older generation of Duster was quite popular among Indian buyers.

The new generation of Duster that will launch in India next year is the one which launched globally in 2023. However, the same model will have some changes on it. The upcoming SUV will be the first product in India under the brand’s International Game Plan 2027. A CMF-B platform is offered in the new Renault Duster. The SUV is bigger in size if compared to the older generation. In terms of style, the new Duster is inspired from Bigster concept.

When it comes to design, the Duster offers muscular front and rear fenders along with heavy cladding across wheel arches and doors. The SUV gets diamond cut alloy wheels. There is roof-mounted spoiler while the tail lights are C-shaped in design. On the tailgate there is a Renault logo.

Speaking about the interior, the international version gets all-black or dual-tone theme. There are hexagonal-shaped AC vents too. Other features include 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera and much more. Renault might offer ADAS support in the new Duster.

The new Duster might be offered with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that is paired with either CVT or MT. There is also an option for 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that is borrowed from the Kiger.