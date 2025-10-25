New Nissan MPV spotted testing in India, May launch soon

Advertisement

Nissan is preparing to launch a new MPV based on the Renault Triber in India soon. Ahead of official confirmation, the Renault Triber based MPV has been spotted testing for the first time in the Indian roads. The test mule has revealed some information about it’s exterior design as well some of it’s features. Nissan is expected to launch the rumoured MPV by the end of this year or in early 2026.

Just like the Kiger and Magnite, the upcoming MPV is said to be another badge-engineered product between Renault and Nissan. The spy shots has suggested the upcoming MPV will have a Triber like silhouette.

New Nissan MPV exterior and interior (expectations)

The test mule was seen in a heavily camouflaged state. However, the spy shots has revealed that the Nissan MPV will have a different fascia with a larger grille that sports hexagonal inserts. The MPV will feature a different pair of headlamps compared to those on the Triber. On the front bumper, the MPV gets new C-shaped accents. It rides on newly designed wheels. The MPV gets functional roof rails. Though the spy shots don’t reveal the rear design of the MPV, it is expected to receive some tweaks as well.

We haven’t got a sighting of the interior yet, but as the MPV shares a lot with the Triber, expect a similar interior and feature list here as well. Some interior bits will receive the Nissan treatment to show distinction from its Renault cousin. Expected features include a 7-inch TFT instrument display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, a cooled central storage box, and sliding and reclining second-row seats. Like the Triber, expect the three-row modular seating configuration to be carried forward as well.

New Nissan MPV engine, specs

The Nissan MPV will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 72hp and 96Nm of torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission—the same powertrain used in the Triber.

Upon launch, this Nissan MPV will only be the second sub-compact MPV in the market alongside the Renault Triber, offering a flexibility of 7-seats in an economical package. Prices will be announced in the first quarter of 2026, and they can be expected to be similar to the Triber. For reference, the Triber is priced between Rs 5.76 lakh and Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

