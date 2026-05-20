New Honda ZR-V teased ahead of India launch on May 22

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Honda Cars, the leading Japanese automobile, has released the teaser for the new 2026 Honda ZR-V ahead of it’s launch in India on May 22, 2026.

The teaser image shows the new ZR-V with the tagline “Get Ready to unleash a Sporty drive.”

The 2026 Honda ZR-V has been teased to feature L-shaped LED DRLs, roof rails, and a sculpted bonnet. The teaser further reveals the official name, ‘ZR-V e:HEV’, which confirms the hybrid nature of the powertrain.

Honda has not revealed the powertrain details for the India-spec ZR-V yet. However, if we look at the global-spec ZR-V, it is powered by a 2.0-litre hybrid petrol engine paired with a CVT gearbox. The hybrid petrol engine churns out a combined output of 180bhp and 240Nm.

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The 2026 Honda ZR-V is expected to be priced at approximately Rs 50 lakh. However, note that this price is without the inclusion of taxes.

Upon it’s launch, the ZR-V will compete against the Skoda Kodiaq (Lounge variant) and the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

Honda India’s latest SUV is expected to be equipped with all-LED lighting, wireless charging, fully digital colour instrument console, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, three-spoke steering wheel, EPB, and more.