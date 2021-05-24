Mahindra & Mahindra, the country’s leading four wheeler manufacturing company, is expected to launch its latest generation of popular SUV Mahindra Scorpio in the domestic market.

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio was spotted a few days ago while testing in Rajasthan. The details of the interior designs of this SUV have come to light as a new set of the upcoming Mahindra SUV’s pictures have surfaced online.

The pictures shows a touchscreen for the infotainment system and a premium dashboard in 4th generation model.

It infotainment system can be connect to Apple and Android phones. The pictures shows vertical AC vents on each side of the screen and under it, we see media control buttons and HVAC.

The leaked pictures also revealed switched under the AC and media buttons for car key reminder, seatbelt warning, 360-degree camera button, heater, hazard light, etc.

The other features of the new Mahindra Scorpio includes a multi-function steering wheel, analogue instrument cluster, and a digital multi-information display among other things.

For safety features, the car will have anti-lock braking system as well as electronic brake force institution and BSc as well as speed alert, parking sensor etc.

the next generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharge petrol engine. The vehicle size is large with new features.

The SUV could also be available in a diesel engine variant with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit that generates 130 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, in all probability.

However, there is no detailed information about the price of the next generation Mahindra Scorpio SUV.