New-Gen Mahindra Scorpio Tipped To Come With Advanced Features And New Design

Mahindra & Mahindra has been working on the new-generation Scorpio for a while now and the vehicle is expected to launch later this year or in early 2022.

The Mahindra Scorpio has been very popular in the domestic market for and have high selling rate.

The company decided to launch a second generation Scorpio as many advanced SUVs have come to the market with more modern features and the competition is growing day-by-day.

Some spy pictures of the new-gen Scorpio has been surfaced online. The spy pictures shows the vehicle with an updated version of the existing architecture and looks bigger having more space in the interior for passengers.

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio will still carry the upright front fascia and tall pillars but it has many design changes.

The vehicle features redesigned vertically slated front grille, dual LED headlights, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, revised bumper and fog lamps.

The spy picture of the upcoming vehicle was also shows newly designed alloy wheels, all-new LED tail lamps, sunroof, updated boot structure and rear bumper, roof integrated spoiler, and so on.

The interior of the vehicle will also have an updated with a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, revised instrument cluster, automatic AC, push-button start/stop, cruise control, ABS with EBD, VSC, multiple airbags, etc.

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio will also be equipped with more powerful engine options including a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is expected to produce around 150 PS maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. And it could also come with a 2.2-litre mHawk four-pot engine option.

The vehicle will offer a have a six-speed manual transmission. It could also come with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit option.

