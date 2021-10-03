New Gen KTM RC 125 officially teased, likely to launch in October

KTM is all set to introduce its new generation RC 125 in India and the company has officially teased about it. The newer model of the updated RC series is expected to be sold in India this month. KTM had officially unveiled its updated range of RC models including RC 125, RC 200 and RC 390 for the global market in August.

As KTM is officially teasing about the launch of the new RC 125, it can be expected that it will be the first of the new RC series to get launched in India. The teased image of the RC125 shows it in a white and orange paint scheme. The teaser clip by the company on Instagram gets a tagline ‘Coming Soon To India’. The new KTM RC 125 looks more similar to the new RC 200 and the RC 390.

The key details of the new generation KTM RC 125 was revealed by a leaked RTO document. The entry-level sports motorcycle is powered by a 124.7cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which churns out 14.2 bhp at 9250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm.

The engine is coupled with a 6 speed manual gearbox along with dual disc brakes and a single-channel ABS. In terms of dimensions, the bike will be 1965 mm in length, 701 mm in width and height of 1150mm. The wheelbase of the bike is 1347 mm while the revised frame is 1.5 kgs lighter than its predecessor. The suspension duties of the RC 125 are handled by USD forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The bike has a TFT display, which shows all information during the ride.

In terms of pricing, the new generation KTM RC 125 is expected to be more costly than its current version. Most probably the new bike will cost around Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) across showrooms.

Post its launch the new KTM RC 125 will compete with the likes of Yamaha R15 V4.