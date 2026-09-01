New-gen Audi Q3 bookings open in India, check details

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Audi India is set to launch the new Q3 next month. Ahead of it’s price reveal, the luxury car maker has opened bookings for the third-generation Q3 from today. Ypu can book the new Q3 for a token amount of Rs 1 lakh at the Audi India website, the myAudi connect application or at the brand’s dealerships.

New Audi Q3 design

The third-generation Audi Q3 sports wide grille with LED headlights and DRLs (daytime running lamps) that also works as turn indicators at front. Moreover, it features a 2D Audi logo. A ridged silver skid plate is placed below a wide air dam to add some contrast.

Audi has skipped on the flush-fitting door handles instead choose a traditional pull-type design.

It has a larger dimension in comparison to the outgoing version with a length of 4,531mm, width of 1,859mm and height of 1,623mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,681mm.

It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, and also gets roof rails and a thick L-shaped chrome trim piece for the beltline.

At the rear, the car features LED tail-lamps, and an illuminated Audi logo that sits on a sculpted body-coloured bumper with a silver skid plate. Notably, the India-spec Q3 does not get the sportier S-Line styling package available in some global markets.

New Audi Q3: Interior and features

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The new-gen Audi new Q3 is equipped with a 12.8-inch touchscreen, an 11.9-inch digital driver’s display. The steering wheel inside the cabin is a new squircle-shaped instead of a typical circular one. IT also gets a row of buttons under the AC vents in the centre.

The features inside include wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, the engine start/stop button, a media control knob, the electronic parking brake switch, paddleshifters, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, a 360-degree camera setup, Sonos sound system, and a pair of cup holders.

Audi has removed the conventional drive selector and instead shifted the function to a stalk behind the steering wheel. The light and wiper controls have been folded into the other stalk.

New Audi Q3: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the new-gen Audi Q3 has the same specs as the outgoing model. The third-gen SUV is powered by a 2-litre 4-cylinder direct-injection turbo-petrol engine that churns out 204hp. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit, which sends power to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system. As per Audi, the new Q3 does the 0-100kph sprint in 7.1 seconds, maxing out at a top speed of 229kph.

New Audi Q3: Price and rivals

Though, Audi has not revealed the price of the new model yet, it is expected to be cost around Rs 55 lakh to Rs 60 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be locally assembled. It will compete with the models in the entry-level luxury SUV segment, like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Also Read: Kia Sorento SUVs starts arriving at dealerships across India ahead of launch on Sep 4