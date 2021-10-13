New Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted ahead its launch, spy images show a new off-road look to the bike

Way back in 2016, Bajaj had launched the Dominar 400 and entered the sub-400 cc segment. The Dominar, a power-cruiser received its 373cc engine from a KTM Duke 390. Even though the Dominar does not compensate on performance, its sales figure has been far from smooth. Recently, the new Bajaj Dominar 400 with off-road kit was spotted in a dealer showroom. This makes us wonder if Bajaj is getting serious about the sales of its premium bike.

According to the spy images of the Dominar 400 at the dealer showroom, it can be seen that the bike gets a bunch of upgrade (at least from the exterior). The new Dominar 400 gets a new wind screen (which is much bigger than the existing one), a pillion backrest and a luggage carrier. When it comes to longer rides, the pillion backrest seems like a great relief for the pillion rider. The luggage carrier too seems to be a great utility enhancement. However, it is highly anticipated that the Bajaj Dominar 400 will be have any mechanical changes in comparison to the present model.

The present generation of Bajaj Dominar 400, has a detuned Duke 390 engine (373cc) with a 6 speed gearbox. It is capable of generating a power of 40 PS (29.4 kW)@8800 rpm and a maximum torque of 35 [email protected] The important technological aspects in the bike include 43 mm Up-Side Down (USD) forks, Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox at rear, perimeter frame and slipper clutch.

The dimensions of the bike is 2156 mm x 836 mm x 1112 mm (L x W x H) while the wheelbase is 1453 mm. The ground clearance is 157 mm while the kerb weight is 187 kg. The Bajaj Dominar 400 gets a fuel tank of 13 litres which ensures less stops for refuelling.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 gets a starting price of Rs 2, 12, 155 Ex-showroom Bhubaneswar. However, as Bajaj will launch a new generation of Dominar 400, it is expected that there will be a hike in prices.