New Apple AirPods 4 launched with ANC and bunch of other new features

Apple has introduced the AirPods 4 and the earbuds do offer some new features that can be really handy. In short, the musical gadgets did get a hardware upgrade and does come with two variants. The AirPods 4 are available in two variants- standard AirPods as well as the AirPods 4 Active Noise Cancellation.

The new generation of AirPods are quite close to the Pro variants and offer great music. Apple uses a special mapping technology in order to examine large section of users’ ears and make it more comfortable. The new acoustic design improves the sound quality. The new AirPods have personalised spatial audio as a new feature.

The most important update is the ANC feature (Automatic Noise Cancelation). Earlier the Pro models were limited with this feature. The AirPods 4 ANC is the first of its kind as it gets ANC feature. The ANC feature gets additional features like Transparency Mode and Adaptive Audio. The Transparency Mode amplifies the outside noise so that you are able to hear surrounding sounds. On the other hand, the Adaptive Audio feature selects appropriate mode according to the environment.

The case of the Apple AirPods 4 is refreshed and the company claims it be most portable among its models. The battery life on the AirPods 4 is 30 hours and it does get a USB-C port. The case gets a small speaker so that users can find their AirPods 4 easily. They can be charged wired or wirelessly.

Price

The AirPods 4 costs Rs 12,900 while the AirPods 4 ANC can be purchased by paying Rs 17,900.