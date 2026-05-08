NCR Real Estate Developers Turn to Pune’s High-Rise Model as New Benchmark for Efficiency

Advertisement

New Delhi: As the National Capital Region (NCR) real estate market moves towards vertical density and premium high-rise living, developers in the region are increasingly looking at Pune’s high-rise efficiency and operational discipline as a new industry standard, stated CREDAI NCR, a real estate body in NCR.

It also shared that a high-level delegation from the CREDAI NCR recently returned from a three-day “Knowledge Exposure Visit” to Pune with what it described as a clear technical roadmap for the future of high-rise development in NCR.

The tour, which saw participation from NCR’s leading real estate voices, was positioned not merely as a site visit but as a deep-dive exercise into modern, scalable construction techniques and customer-centric operational systems.

The primary objective of the delegation was to understand the challenges of ultra-high-rise construction and study the science behind efficient vertical growth.

According to CREDAI NCR, one of the key learnings from the visit was how advanced planning and structural engineering practices in Pune projects help reduce on-site wastage. NCR developers observed these systems firsthand and are now looking to apply similar methods in upcoming high-rise developments across the region.

The delegation also focused on the importance of “Operational SOPs” or Standard Operating Procedures. During a visit to the K-Nest Aluform manufacturing unit, members studied the systems that contribute to Pune’s reputation for timely project delivery and quality maintenance standards.

The study highlighted how technology-driven management practices, including automated quality checks and customer-centric service protocols, can improve overall project execution and enhance customer experience.

Advertisement

CREDAI NCR noted that such systems transform projects from being merely buildings into complete living experiences.

“NCR developers are already deeply focused on curating lifestyles,” said Vishal Gupta, President, CREDAI NCR. “The difference is that we are constantly upgrading ourselves. Our youth wing’s visit to Pune was about learning from best practices in quality culture, safety, and process-driven execution. Integrating these into NCR will further strengthen how we deliver value to our customers.”

The delegation included representatives from major firms such as DLF Limited, Gaursons India, and County Group, along with several emerging industry leaders. CREDAI NCR stated that the collaborative environment encouraged open discussions focused on peer-to-peer learning and knowledge exchange.

The visit also provided insights into construction cost optimisation at a time when developers are facing pressure from rising material costs and rapid urbanisation.

Under the guidance of industry veteran Sarvesh Javdekar, the NCR delegation examined the architectural precision and structural strategies that allow Pune’s landmark projects to remain financially viable while achieving greater heights and modern design standards.

CREDAI NCR said the adoption of high-rise cost-efficiency models and robust service SOPs observed during the tour could help set new benchmarks for quality, transparency, and operational discipline in the NCR real estate sector.

(ANI)