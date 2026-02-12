NBFC-MFIs Strengthen Lead with 41.6% Share as Banks Lose Ground in Microfinance Sector

Advertisement

Non-Banking Financial Company–Microfinance Institutions have further strengthened their position in India’s microfinance sector, holding a 41.6 percent share of the total portfolio outstanding as of December 2025, reflecting a shift in lending leadership away from banks.

According to a report by CRIF High Mark, NBFC-MFIs continue to dominate the microfinance ecosystem, while banks have seen their share decline significantly. Banks’ portfolio share dropped to 26.6 percent in December 2025 from 32.7 percent a year earlier, indicating a gradual reduction in their role within the sector.

Despite recording a 13.4 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in loan originations value during the third quarter of FY26, banks accounted for only 26 percent of disbursements, down sharply from 36.7 percent in the same period last year. In contrast, NBFC-MFIs led the sector with a 45.1 percent share in originations, highlighting their growing influence and operational focus in microfinance lending.

The sector as a whole is undergoing a period of adjustment. The aggregated gross loan portfolio stood at ₹320.9 lakh crore as of December 2025, reflecting a decline of 7.2 percent compared to the previous quarter and an 18 percent drop year-on-year. The number of active loans also decreased significantly, falling to 11.2 crore, down 9.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and 23 percent year-on-year.

At the same time, loan origination value increased 9.2 percent sequentially to ₹61,716 crore during the third quarter of FY26. Loan volumes also rose to 102.5 lakh accounts, indicating selective growth even as overall portfolios consolidated.

One of the key trends observed in the sector is the rise in average loan size. The average ticket size increased to ₹60,200, compared to ₹52,000 a year earlier, reflecting a shift toward lending larger amounts to more creditworthy borrowers. The ₹50,000 to ₹80,000 loan category now accounts for the largest share of originations, while higher-value loan segments above ₹80,000 are also expanding steadily.

Borrower leverage levels have also improved, with most borrowers maintaining limited exposure across lenders. Around 93.8 percent of the outstanding portfolio is held by borrowers associated with three or fewer lenders, indicating tighter credit discipline and reduced risk concentration.

Geographically, the microfinance sector remains concentrated in a few key states. Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh together account for nearly 39 percent of the total portfolio, while the top ten states collectively contribute more than 82 percent. Odisha has shown notable improvement in asset quality indicators, particularly in reducing delinquency levels, reflecting stronger repayment performance.

The evolving trends suggest that NBFC-MFIs are strengthening their leadership in the microfinance segment as banks adopt a more cautious lending approach. The shift toward larger loan sizes, tighter borrower selection and improved credit discipline points to a more controlled and risk-aware growth phase for the sector.