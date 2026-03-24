NBCC Secures ₹59 Crore Infrastructure Contract from Odisha University

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NBCC (India) just landed a Project Management Consultancy contract worth about ₹58.61 crore from Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University in Baripada, Odisha. The project’s backed by an Infrastructure Development Grant, and it really highlights NBCC’s steady growth in the public infrastructure field locally.

The contract covers a lot—major civil and infrastructure work, building new campus facilities, expanding road networks, and installing better drainage. They’re also handling all the electrical and mechanical upgrades, so the campus is set for a full-scale improvement.

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In its official disclosure, NBCC clarified that the contract was awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transactions, as neither the promoters nor group companies have any interest in the awarding body. The company hasn’t nailed down the exact project timeline yet, but this work sits right in the heart of NBCC’s core business: project management consultancy, real estate, and EPC (engineering procurement & construction).

Financially, NBCC’s doing well. The company posted a 38.5% jump in consolidated net profit year-on-year, reaching ₹197.22 crore for Q3 FY26. Oddly, even with the new project news, NBCC shares slipped 5.73% on the BSE and ended at ₹79.10 after the announcement.