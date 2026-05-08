NBCC Secures ₹252.8 Cr Contract to Modernize 46 Schools in Odisha

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State-owned Navratna PSU, NBCC (India) Limited, has officially secured a significant work order valued at ₹252.8 crore from the Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA). This domestic contract focuses on the comprehensive development and strengthening of primary school infrastructure across the state. The project was awarded in the ordinary course of business and further bolsters NBCC’s robust order book in the educational infrastructure segment.

The project is a key component of the Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya (GMAPV) Scheme – Phase II. Under this mandate, NBCC will act as the Project Management Consultant (PMC) to upgrade and modernize 46 primary schools located across various districts in Odisha. The scope of work includes extensive civil construction, repair, and renovation aimed at creating state-of-the-art learning environments that meet modern academic standards.

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This latest win follows a steady stream of projects for NBCC in Odisha. Just earlier this year, the company bagged orders worth ₹134.05 crore, which included infrastructure development for Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University and initial civil works under the same GMAPV scheme. By securing Phase II of the project, NBCC has solidified its position as a preferred partner for the Odisha government’s flagship initiative to establish model primary schools in every panchayat.

Market experts view this development as a positive signal for NBCC’s stock and revenue pipeline. The total contract value of ₹252.8 crore (excluding GST) reflects the increasing government-backed investment in regional academic infrastructure. As the company continues to execute large-scale PMC and EPC projects across the country, this Odisha-based project underscores its strategic focus on contributing to the nation’s social and educational development.