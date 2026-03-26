Nayara Energy hikes petrol price by Rs 5/litre, diesel price by Rs 3/litre amid surge in global oil prices

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Nayara Energy, India’s largest private fuel retailer, on Thursday hiked the petrol price by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 3 per litre amid the rising recent surge in global oil prices due to the ongoing Middle East war.

Meanwhile, the other fuel companies have retained the current fuel prices. The international oil prices hiked by nearly 50 per cent following the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran.

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Nayara Energy, which operates 6,967 of India’s 102,075 petrol pumps, has decided to pass on part of the increase in input costs to consumers, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.