NALCO Partners EGA for 0.5 MTPA Aluminium Smelter Expansion in Odisha

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NALCO is set to use a UAE-developed aluminium smelting technology as it expands production at its Anugola facility in Odisha, with the proposed project expected to add about 0.5 million tonnes of aluminium capacity annually.

The state-owned National Aluminium Company Limited has signed a technology licensing agreement with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) for the brownfield expansion. The agreement was signed in Dubai on September 7.

The project will deploy EGA’s DX+ Ultra smelting technology. Under the deal, NALCO will receive the technology licence along with the related know-how, designs and technical information needed to implement it. EGA will also provide technical assistance through different phases of the project.

Production capacity to move towards 1 MTPA

The Anugola expansion is designed to increase NALCO’s aluminium production capacity by approximately 0.5 million tonnes per annum. With the additional output combined with its existing capacity, the company expects its overall aluminium production capability to move towards about 1 million tonnes per annum.

The technology choice is also expected to influence the operating profile of the expanded smelter. NALCO said DX+ Ultra is a high-amperage aluminium smelting technology aimed at raising productivity and improving energy performance. Its adoption is expected to help optimise both capital and operating costs.

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For NALCO, the agreement is part of its wider expansion programme and its effort to improve technological efficiency, productivity and sustainability in aluminium production.

NALCO sees wider significance for aluminium sector

NALCO Chairman and Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh said the use of EGA’s technology would support the company’s expansion plans. He also said the adoption of advanced and efficient technology at the smelter would strengthen India’s aluminium ecosystem.

Singh added that the Anugola expansion is expected to contribute to India’s economic growth while supporting greater environmental efficiency and the vision of a Viksit Bharat. NALCO said it expects the technology to help the expanded facility emerge as one of India’s most efficient aluminium smelters.

The signing ceremony was attended by Singh and EGA Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser Bin Kalban. NALCO Director (Projects & Technical) Jagdish Arora and Director (Finance) Abhay Kumar Behuria were also present.

Biju K, Chief General Manager (Projects), signed the agreement for NALCO, while Abdalla Zarouni, Acting Executive Vice President–Midstream at EGA, signed on behalf of the UAE-based aluminium producer.

The expansion at Anugola is part of NALCO’s ongoing capacity-building programme. The company has said the additional aluminium output will strengthen its production base and help meet rising demand from strategic and emerging sectors of the Indian economy.