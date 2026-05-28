Myntra EORS to expand India’s e-lifestyle ecosystem with 6 million styles; to provide thrust to 15,000 emerging brands

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Bengaluru : Advancing its role as a growth catalyst for India’s e-lifestyle ecosystem, Myntra has announced the 24th edition of End of Reason Sale (EORS), starting May 29, with early VIP access live now.

Featuring 6 million+ styles, the event will further strengthen Myntra’s role as a growth enabler for India’s fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, creating scaled opportunities for emerging brands while bringing trend-first selection, compelling value, and convenience to millions of customers across the country.

EORS continues to boost growth for emerging brands

Among the thousands of global, domestic, and homegrown D2C brands, 15,000 emerging brands, including 5,000 making their EORS debut, will leverage the platform’s technology, creator ecosystem, and nationwide reach to connect with millions of customers across India.

EORS continues to serve as a growth enabler, driving heightened demand for emerging brands through enhanced visibility, new selection launches, and category expansion.

These brands will bring nearly 13 lakh styles across apparel, footwear, accessories, and more. Myntra’s advanced technology enables a suite of capabilities, including search and shopping insights to decode trends and demand patterns, simplified performance dashboards, and a dedicated partner support team to guide the brands in their e-commerce journey with Myntra.

What customers can expect

This edition of EORS will offer 6 million+ styles from thousands of international, domestic, and homegrown brands, giving customers access to a wide selection across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

The edition is expected to see strong traction across Men’s Casual Wear, Women’s Ethnic Wear, Women’s Western Wear, Workwear, Sports Footwear, Accessories, and Beauty & Personal Care, driven by the summer season, travel, work, college, weddings, and holiday-style upgrades.

Several popular brands expected to see increased traction include Levi’s, Nike, adidas, H&M, MANGO, L’Oreal, Lakme, Libas, Decathlon, New Balance, GUESS, ASICS, Wrogn, US Polo Assn., Puma, and Rare Rabbit, among others.

This edition will also offer the best of Beauty & Personal Care, with 2.25 lakh+ styles spanning makeup, skincare, haircare, and personal care, bringing together D2C favourites, international brands, luxe labels, and K-Beauty cult picks.

Customers can shop from a line-up including MAC, Bobbi Brown, LUSH, Beauty of Joseon, L’Oreal, The Ordinary, Plum Bodylovin’, Medicube, Foxtale, and many more. Along with the breadth of choice, Myntra Beauty’s tech-enabled tools are designed to make beauty shopping more intuitive and simple.

The platform’s AI-powered Skin Analyser allows customers to discover products tailored to their specific skin needs, while the Virtual Try-On feature takes personalisation a step further by enabling customers to test multiple products, making it easier than ever to find the perfect look this season.

Exciting new launches for the 24th edition of EORS

The mega shopping event will also introduce 100+ new brands across all major categories. Some of the new launches include Kate Spade, Bardot, Longchamp, Aston Martin watches, ELF Beauty, Seapuri, Chloe, Pierre Cardin Bags, STRV, VAHRO, Sparklepop, Juicy Couture, Saucony, Anta, Gully Labs, Mile Collective, and Official FIFA Jerseys, among others.

Furthermore, Myntra’s Rising Stars, a program built specifically for made-in-India D2C brands, is bringing new launches, including Woomn, RAJAM, Saint Peach, House of Fitness, Mayurie, Indo Aura, Femaura Crafts, and House of Doras, among others.

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Adding to the thrill, FWD, Myntra’s Gen-Z proposition, will feature over 700K+ trend-first styles from brands including SZN, Freakins, Bonkers Corner, Glitchez, Anouk Rustic, Lulu & Sky, KPOP, Outzider, among many others.

Compelling Deals and Offers

Myntra Insiders, members of the loyalty program, can get early access to EORS at just Rs 9, while non-insiders can purchase VIP access at just Rs 19. VIP access also includes other benefits such as an extra 5% off on prepaid orders, extra 10% off on popular brands during Early Access, Cleartrip coupons, VIP-only weekend deals, and much more.

Customers can get 10% instant savings on HDFC Bank credit cards and easy EMI, and 10% extra savings on Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit cards. EORS will also feature high-engagement formats such as Treasure Hunt, Brand of the Day, Grab or Gone, Midnight Steal, EORS Specials, and VIP-only deals.

M-Now: Hyper-Speed Fashion Delivery for EORS

Myntra’s hyper-speed delivery service, M-Now, present in 11 cities currently, will continue to be a key convenience driver for shoppers wanting their EORS orders immediately.

Powered by 90+ dark stores, with 1 lakh+ styles across fashion, beauty, accessories, and home, M-Now will enable shoppers across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad to expect their orders starting just 30 minutes.

As customers navigate a busy period of weddings, social gatherings, and last-minute travel plans, M-Now comes in handy with trend-first options, ensuring they never miss out on the perfect look, even at the very last minute.

Speaking about the 24th edition of EORS, Ritesh Mishra, SVP, Head of Revenue & Category, Myntra, said, “Over the years, EORS has evolved into one of India’s most anticipated shopping events and an important growth platform, augmenting income and creating employment opportunities, for the country’s fashion and lifestyle ecosystem.

The scale of participation from emerging brands, creator communities, and customers reflects the increasing strength of India’s digital commerce landscape.

Through our technology, logistics, and creator ecosystem, we remain committed to supporting brands of all sizes to access national demand while delivering a differentiated shopping experience for customers.”

Social commerce powering discovery for EORS

To elevate discovery and engagement, Myntra will continue to tap into its extensive social commerce ecosystem.

With over 6 million shopper creators registered on Myntra’s Ultimate Glam Clan and more than 12 million content pieces created within the ecosystem, influencers and creators from across the country will curate themed looks and styling inspiration tailored for the season.

These formats continue to see strong participation from Gen Z and millennials, reaffirming Myntra’s leadership in driving interactive, entertainment-led shopping journeys.

(ANI)