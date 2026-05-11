MY2026 Skoda Kodiaq launched in India at Rs. 37 lakh

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Skoda has launched the all new MY2026 Skoda Kodiaq in India at a starting price of Rs. 37 lakh (ex-showroom). This will be MY26 update of the second-generation of the Kodiaq, which was launched in India last year.

This new MY26 Kodiaq is offered with ADAS as a part of the package, which was not present in the last year model.

The ADAS package is very similar to what is being offered in the Kodiaq’s VW siblings. Skoda is reportedly planning to offer it on cars like the Kushaq and Slavia when they enter a new generation within the next two years.

Except for the ADAS package, the exterior and interior design remains unchanged. The Kodiaq continues to feature signature Skoda grille, aero-enhanced wheels and connected tail lamp.

The Sportline variant comes with an all-black cabin, and the Selection L&K variant has a black and brown cabin.

The feature list includes three-zone climate control, dual digital screens, matrix LED headlamps, connected car technology, a 360-degree camera, and leatherette upholstery with ventilation and massaging for the front occupants.

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The other features include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, stability programme, TPMS and headrests for all seats.

Powertrain option

The Kodiaq’s is offered in a single engine option, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 201 bhp and 320 Nm. The 2.0-litre petrol engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT. It gets AWD as standard.

The price of the lounge variant has come down by Rs. 3 lakh, while the price of the Sportline and L&K have increased by Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively.

The MY26 Kodiaq competes against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, and MG Majestor. It will also rival the upcoming Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Honda CR-V.