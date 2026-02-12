Music Industry Disruptor: Goongoonalo Launches to Reclaim Artist Sovereignty

Advertisement

In a major shake-up of the Indian music landscape, a star-studded collective led by legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar, composer Shankar Mahadevan, and technologist Sridhar Ranganathan has officially launched Goongoonalo. Positioned as India’s first artist-owned, artist-led music ecosystem, the platform debuted with over 100 original tracks, marking a departure from the traditional label-dominated model.

For decades, the Indian music industry has been criticized for being “film-centric” and “label-heavy.” The launch of Goongoonalo addresses three critical gaps that have long frustrated creators:

The “Creative Brief” Trap: In the film industry, music is often a “work-for-hire” service. Composers and lyricists create based on a director’s brief or a producer’s commercial formula. Goongoonalo allows artists to create “without a brief,” prioritizing pure artistic expression over market trends.

Gatekeeping and Delays: Independent artists often wait months for labels to approve or distribute their work. Goongoonalo bypasses these gatekeepers, offering a direct-to-fan pipeline for everything from classical raags to indie-pop.

The Algorithm Problem: Modern streaming services use algorithms that favor high-frequency “hits,” often burying soulful, lyrical, or experimental music. Goongoonalo is designed as a “human-centric” alternative.

Solving the IP Ownership Crisis

The most radical aspect of Goongoonalo is its stance on Intellectual Property (IP). Historically, Indian artists have signed away their copyrights to major labels or film producers in exchange for upfront fees.

Feature Traditional Model Goongoonalo Model Ownership Label/Producer owns the Master & Copyright. Artists retain 100% ownership of their work. Revenue Share Artists often get small royalties after recoupment. 60%+ of revenue flows directly to creators. Collaboration Complex legal contracts and fee-based work. Artists collaborate as equals and co-owners. Transparency Opaque royalty pools and accounting. Real-time tracking of earnings and audience data.

“For decades, artists have created value, but ownership rarely stayed with them. Goongoonalo is a declaration that creators have the right to their work and their future.” — Javed Akhtar

Beyond ownership, the platform introduces features like “Gatecrash,” allowing musicians to engage with fans in real-time as they listen. This solves a growing problem in the streaming era: the “anonymization” of the artist. By turning passive listeners into a community, Goongoonalo aims to create a sustainable economy for artists that isn’t dependent on “pennies per stream.”

With backing from industry titans like Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, and Sonu Nigam, the platform isn’t just a niche app—it’s a high-stakes experiment in decentralized creativity. If successful, it could force traditional labels to rethink their contract structures to keep talent from migrating to self-owned ecosystems.