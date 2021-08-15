Much Awaited SUV Mahindra XUV700 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.99L

Mumbai: Few months after teasing the XUV700, automobile manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra has finally launched it on August 14, 2021. The new SUV XUV700 is available for customers at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh.

The XUV700 will come in variants that include diesel and petrol, and offer a manual as well as automatic transmission options. The SUV will be available in a seating capacity of 5 and 7 persons.

Mahindra has only announced the prices for its 5 seater variants.

The prices of XUV 700 7 seater variant will be revealed later by the company. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) model.

Some details of the vehicle can be summed under the following heads:

Engine: The XUV 700 gets a 2 litre Turbo GDi mStallion engine. The petrol engine gives power of 200hp and a torque of 380 Nm. The diesel engine offers 185hp power and a torque of 420 Nm.

Drive Modes: The XUV 700 diesel engine gets four drive modes which include, Zip, Zap, Zoom and Custom.

Safety modes: The SUV gets Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as well as Forward Collision Warning (FCW). Some of the important other features are driver drowsiness detection, cruise control, smart pilot assist, traffic sign recognition etc.

Price: In terms of pricing, the MX Petrol manual variant costs Rs 11.99 lakh, MX Diesel manual costs Rs 12.49 lakh, AX3 Petrol manual costs Rs 13.99 lakh and AX5 Petrol manual costs Rs 14.99 lakh.

(Note: The prices mentioned in the article are average ex-showroom price in India)