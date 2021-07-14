Much awaited Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV launched in India at Rs 8.48 lakh

Automobile manufacturer Mahindra and Mahindra has finally launched the Bolero Neo in India. The new SUV is available in four variants of N4, N8, N10 and N10 (O). The N10 (O) is expected to be available soon for the customers, while they can get their hands on other three variants.

In terms of pricing the Bolero Neo starts at Rs 8.48 lakh for N4 variant, while the N8 and N10 variants cost Rs 9.48 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh. The price of top variant-N10 (O) is yet to be announced by the Mahindra.

In terms of engine, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is based on the same 1.5-litre diesel engine as that of TUV 300. The engine is BS6 complaint and generates 100hp of power and 260Nm of peak torque. It is coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Bolero Neo engine gets a support for Eco and ESS (micro-hybrid) drive modes for maximizes fuel efficiency. Both the features are derived from TUV 300.

The aesthetic change inside the SUV includes a new instrument cluster with re-worked dials. The Bolero Neo also gets a new tilt-adjustable power steering, arm rest for 2nd row passengers and new beige fabric upholstery. The top end N10 variant gets 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, cruise control, steering mounted audio controls, front arm rests, air conditioning with Eco mode, height adjustable driver’s seat and electronically adjustable ORVMs.

The standard safety features of the Bolero Neo are ABS, reverse parking sensor, dual airbags at front, EBD and CBC, and optional ISOFIX mounts.

Mahindra Bolero Neo is available for customers in six different colour options – Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Napoli Black. Mahindra will soon introduce Royal Gold as a new seventh colour option.

Mahindra is also expected to launch its new premium SUV ‘XUV 700’ very soon in the Indian market.

(Note: All the prices mentioned in the article are avg ex-showroom prices. Please contact your nearest Mahindra showroom for further details.)