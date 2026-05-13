Mother Dairy raises milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from tomorrow

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New Delhi: Mother Dairy has increased consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2 per litre, with the revised rates set to come into effect from May 14.

In a statement, Mother Dairy on Wednesday said the revision has been made due to a sustained increase in farmer procurement prices over the past year.

“Mother Dairy will revise the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2 per litre, effective May 14, 2026. The revision has been necessitated in view of the sustained increase in farmer procurement prices, of around 6 per cent over the past year,” the statement said.

The company said the increase is only a partial pass-through of higher costs and is aimed at balancing farmer welfare and consumer interests.

“This revision represents only a partial pass through of increased costs and is aimed at maintaining a fair balance between farmer welfare and consumer interests,” a Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

According to the revised rates in Delhi-NCR, bulk vended milk (token milk) will cost Rs 58 per litre from Rs 56 earlier, while full cream milk will be priced at Rs 72 per litre from Rs 70. Toned milk will rise to Rs 60 per litre from Rs 58, double-toned milk to Rs 54 from Rs 52, cow milk to Rs 62 from Rs 60, and Pro Milk to Rs 72 from Rs 70.

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The company said it passes on nearly 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation towards farmers and milk procurement.

“It is pertinent to note that Mother Dairy passes on nearly 75-80 per cent of its milk sales realisation towards farmers and milk procurement, thereby supporting their livelihoods while ensuring consistent availability of quality milk for consumers,” the statement said.

The company also said the previous milk price revision was undertaken in April 2025.

Earlier in the day, GCMMF, which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, also announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in prices of fresh pouch milk across major variants from May 14, citing higher production and operational costs.

(ANI)

Also Read: Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre nationwide from May 14