income tax return latest update
More Than 4.2 Crore ITRs Filed For Assessment Year 2020-21

By IANS

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has said that over 4.2 crore income tax returns (ITR) have been filed so far for the assessment year (AY) 2020-21.

A tweet by the IT Department said that as of December 26, more than 4.15 crore ITRs were filed, compared to over 4.14 crore as of August 26, 2019 for the assessment year 2019-20.

Another tweet by the department said: “5,64,541 ITRs have been filed upto 1800 hrs today & 67,965 ITRs filed in the last 1hr.”
The number of return filings has been high in the current year despite the pandemic as the government has extended the deadline for return filing till December 31.

