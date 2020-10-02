Thar SUV
Thar SUV (Photo: @Mahindra_Thar /Twitter)

M&M Unveils All-New Thar SUV In India At Launch Price Of Rs 9.80 Lakh

By IANS

Mumbai: Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday launched the all-new Thar SUV.

According to the company, the all-new Thar will be available in two trims, namely “AX & LX”, with prices starting at Rs 9.80 lakh for AX series and Rs 12.49 lakh for LX series.

It is powered by two all-new engines a” the 2.0L mStallion TGDi a” petrol engine, and “the 2.2L mHawk” Diesel engine.

“These engines are offered with a choice of 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission, with an authentic 4×4 manual shift transfer case with a low ratio,” the company said in a statement.

The deliveries of the SUV will commence from November 1, 2020.

