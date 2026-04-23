Mini Countryman C unveiled in India, Bookings open

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Mini, a British automotive brand, owned by BMW, has officially unveiled the new ICE Mini Countryman range in India. Ahead of the price reveal, the company has opened the bookings for the Mini Countryman C car from Wednesday. The new ICE Mini Countryman C is available in five colour options.

This is the third iteration of the Mini Countryman available in India. It will be locally assembled at BMW’s plant outside Chennai. The company claims the Ice variant of the countryman will be an ‘entry-level’ variant in the lineup.

The car is offered with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol power engine which produces 170bhp and 280Nm. It can only be had with a seven-speed DCT powering the front wheels.

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Standard features of this version include brown upholstery, a 9.0-inch central touchscreen, a dashboard made from recycled materials, a two-spoke Mini steering wheel, HUD, two-zone climate control, a full-LED light package, and a split-folding second row for additional storage space. This is the largest car that Mini makes, with a length of 4.4 metres and a wheelbase of 2.6 metres. It follows the standard design cues of the Countryman range with elements like the headlamps, grille, wheels, and the iconic Union Jack tail lamps.

We expect Mini to price this car in the range of Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh, putting it in contention with cars like the BMW X1, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, Mercedes-Benz GLA, but also cars like the Toyota Fortuner and the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.