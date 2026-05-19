Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition Launched in India, Price starts at Rs 58.90 Lakh

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Mini India has launched the new MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition in India at the newly launched MINI dealership in Surat – MINI Eminent Cars today. The special edition MINI was announced at a starting price of Rs. 58.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company opened the bookings for the model at the start of this month. However, it is available in a limited units of 30 across the country. You can book the MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition at the all MINI India authorized dealerships. Deliveries for the same will commence immediately.

The car will be available in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Design, features

The new MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition will be available in the exclusive Legend Grey exterior paintwork. The company has added multiple elements in Chilli Red including mirror caps and roof as it is inspired by the GP. It features sports Seats with Vescin Black as standard. It runs on 18-inch alloy wheels in the JCW Lap Spoke 2-tone Design.

Sitting above the JCW Pack variant, the new Mini Cooper S GP Inspired Edition boasts a range of upgrades, including a new design for the bumpers, grille, side skirts, and roof spoiler, 17-inch black alloy wheels, and ‘1 of 30’ badge on the C-pillar. It also sports GP-inspired elements like the rear diffuser, bonnet stripes, illuminated door sills, and front and side winglets.

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Inside the cabin, the special edition model features a JCW-spec steering wheel and sport seats with red accents for the headrests. It also gets 9.4-inch circular touchscreen infotainment unit, and wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat, Level 1 ADAS, HUD,.

Safety features include, front passenger airbags and side curtain airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Rear View Camera, and Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator.

Powertrain options

The special Edition Mini car comes with the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine churning out 201bhp and 300Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a seven-speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission. The car is capable of accelerating from 0 – 100 km/hr in 6.6 seconds and the top speed is 242 km/h.

Two-year-warranty

The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The 2 years 24×7 Road-Side Assistance on MINI Cooper S GP Inspired Edition provides complete peace of mind. These benefits are transferrable along with the ownership of the car.