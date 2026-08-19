Milky Mist shares hit 10% upper circuit day after listing

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New Delhi: Milky Mist Dairy Food stock continue its solid run and touched the 10% upper circuit at 199.65 per share on the NSE, a day after its stock market listing on Wednesday, August 19.

The stock has opened 4.68% higher than the previous close of 181.50, with the opening at 190. The stock gained the upward path from 190 and went up to 199.65 at 9:33 AM while Nifty 50 at this was at the range of 0.26% lower.

The company had a solid listing on August 18 and listed at Rs 165, which was a jump of 17.85 per cent over its IPO issue price of Rs 140. It later hit 10 per cent upper circuit level at Rs 181.50 on August 18 itself.

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The company’s IPO, which had a positive investor response, managed to mop up ₹1,553 crore. The city-based company Milky Mist, manufactures a wide range of value-added dairy products such as paneer, curd, yoghurt, cheese, butter, ghee and ice cream.

Buying interest in the stock is evident given the continuous surge after its market debut. Yet some analyst advise buyers against “chasing the stock post the spike”.