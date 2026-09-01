Milk prices increased by Rs 9 per liter in Mumbai from today

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Mumbai: The Mumbai Milk Producers Association has brought some changes to the pricing of the milk, they have increased it by Rs 9 per liter in Mumbai from today onwards. The milk price before increasing was Rs 93 per liter.

With this increase in price, the wholesale consumers will have to pay Rs 102 per liter of milk and the retail consumers will have to pay around Rs 110 per liter.

This change comes ahead of festive season and applies mainly to the tabela milk, or fresh milk supplied directly from cattle sheds.

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Milk producers have said the price hike is due to rising costs of cattle, animal feed, fodder, transportation and livestock maintenance. The prices of some feed ingredients, including grains and oil cakes, have reportedly increased by up to 25 per cent in the last year.

The revised wholesale rate will remain in effect until February 28 next year.

The increase is expected to put additional pressure on families that regularly buy fresh tabela milk, particularly during the upcoming festive period.

Also Read: Maharashtra milk prices to increase from August 11