Milk prices go up as amul, mother dairy announce Rs 2 per litre hike

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New Delhi: Milk prices have increased once again across India after Amul and Mother Dairy announced a hike of Rs 2 per litre on several milk variants from May 14.

According to the companies, the decision is taken because of rising costs of cattle feed, transportation, packaging, and overall milk production. Officials also said the increase will help support dairy farmers, as procurement prices paid to them have gone up over the past few months.

After the revision, popular milk variants like toned milk, full cream milk, cow milk, and buffalo milk will become costlier in many cities across the country. The price hike is expected to impact everyday household spending, especially since milk is a regular part of daily consumption in most Indian homes.

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Amul said the increase translates to around 3-4 per cent, which is lower than the current average food inflation rate. The company also mentioned that nearly 80 paise from every rupee paid by consumers goes directly to milk producers.

The announcement has received mixed reactions online. While some people said the hike would put extra pressure on monthly budgets, others felt higher prices may help dairy farmers manage increased expenses linked with cattle care and milk production.

This is the latest in a series of milk price hikes seen over the past few years as dairy companies continue to deal with rising operational costs across the sector.

Also Read:Petrol and Diesel Prices Unchanged in Bhubaneswar on May 14