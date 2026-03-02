Middle East Crisis: Oil Spike and Trade Disruptions Pose Major Risk to Indian Markets

Advertisement

The intensifying conflict between Israel and Iran has sent ripples through global financial corridors, with a new report by Bernstein warning of significant volatility for Indian equity markets. While India’s direct trade with Iran is relatively modest, the broader regional instability and the potential for a “prolonged war” present a severe threat to India’s macroeconomic stability.

The most immediate and “acute” risk for India lies in the energy sector. As one of the world’s largest importers of crude oil, India is hyper-sensitive to price fluctuations. According to Bernstein:

The Cost of Escalation: Every $10 per barrel increase in oil prices adds approximately $12–$13 billion to India’s annual import bill.

GDP Impact: Should oil prices surge by $30 per barrel from current levels, India’s GDP growth could be shaved by more than 70 basis points .

Fiscal Pressure: While the government may initially shield citizens from high fuel prices, this “constrains budget headroom” and risks stalling domestic infrastructure spending (capex).

The report highlights a critical geographical vulnerability: the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow waterway is the artery through which 50% of India’s oil imports flow.

Maritime Risk: Any closure or disruption of the Strait poses a “serious risk” to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Non-Oil Trade: Beyond energy, India’s non-oil exports to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region—valued at roughly $40–$50 billion—could face temporary halts or delays as shipping routes become unsafe.

While historical data suggests that most regional conflicts over the last decade impact markets for only about a week, a “prolonged escalation” could be a game-changer.

Support Levels: Bernstein cautions that a long-term conflict could push the Nifty index below the 24,500 level .

Corporate Delays: Major Indian infrastructure and engineering (EPC) firms with active projects in the Middle East are expected to see significant project delays and execution hurdles.

Consequence of War : Domino Effect

If the conflict transitions from a short-term skirmish into a full-scale regional war, the consequences for India extend beyond just stock prices:

Inflationary Spike: A renewed burst of inflation driven by energy costs would likely force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to delay interest rate cuts, making loans for homes and cars more expensive for longer. Consumption Crunch: Higher costs of living and sustained high interest rates would “crimp domestic consumption,” slowing down the post-pandemic recovery of the middle class. Global Shift: Prolonged instability may force India to look for more expensive alternative energy sources or diplomatic maneuvers to secure its supply lines, complicating its neutral geopolitical stance.

Bernstein remains cautious on segments directly exposed to oil and regional dislocation, noting that the “duration and trajectory” of this conflict remain the hardest variables to forecast.