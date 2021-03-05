MG Motors Launch ‘Womentorship’ To Support Social Ventures By Women

By IANS
MG Motors launch 'Womentorship
Image credit: mgmotor

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer MG Motor India has launched a mentorship programme ‘Womentorship’ to scale up social ventures started by women.

Accordingly, the automaker adopted a mentorship approach to create an ecosystem wherein women train, uplift, and support each other.

“MG has selected five social women entrepreneurs who have previously embarked upon creating prosperity for the underserved section of society, to uplift more women,” the company said in a statement.

“MG Motor India will provide the platform for these women entrepreneurs to scale their social ventures to fresh heights and empower and create jobs for more women in society.”

As per the statement, the 5 social women entrepreneurs include Smita Dugar, Bharti Trivedi, Jabeen Jambughodawala, Phoolbasan Bai Yadav, and Rupali Saini.

You might also like
Business

TV Prices Have Soared Up By 300% In The Last 8 Months

Business

Reliance Industries To Bear Full Cost Of Covid-19 Vaccine For Employees &…

Business

Fuel Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check Rates of Diesel And Petrol

Business

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Friday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Rates…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.