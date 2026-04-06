MG Majestor confirmed to launch in India on April 20

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JSW MG Motor has confirmed the launch date for the new Majestor SUV in the Indian market on April 20, 2026. The pre-bookings for the Majestor are currently open for Rs. 41,000 ahead of the official launch.

The new MG Majestor was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 and later revealed in India earlier this year. The latest flagship ICE SUV will sit above the Gloster and will rival Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, and the Volkswagen Tayron.

MG has claimed that the Majestor will feature a more premium design, upgraded features, and improved off-road capability compared to the Gloster.

Powertrain

The MG Majestor will be offered with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. The motor produces 213bhp of power and 478Nm of torque. This motor will be offered with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. However, it might depend on the variant.

The SUV will be available in three variants – Sharp 4×2, Savvy 4×2, and Savvy 4×4. Buyers will also get the option of six- and seven-seat layouts.

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Design

On the outside, the Majestor adopts a revised design with a new grille, updated LED lighting, reworked bumpers, and newly styled alloy wheels. Additional highlights include roof rails, blacked-out pillars, faux skid plates, and dual exhaust tips that enhance the SUV’s rugged stance.

Inside, the Majestor will offer a feature-rich cabin with premium upholstery, a large infotainment system, ADAS technology, a panoramic sunroof, and multiple comfort features. These additions, combined with its large dimensions and ladder-frame construction, position it as a strong alternative to the Fortuner and similar SUVs.

Price (Expected)

With expected pricing in the Rs. 40 lakh to Rs. 45 lakh range (ex-showroom), the Majestor could potentially make a bigger dent in the Toyota Fortuner’s dominance than the Gloster managed.