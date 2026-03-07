MG IM6 SUV likely to arrive around India by October 2026

Advertisement

MG Motors is planning to bring the IM6 SUV to the Indian market soon. According to reports, the new MG model will be the new premium offering of the brand. It is expected to arrive in the market around October 2026. The car is expected to be priced around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

It will be brought in as a full import, but will be positioned below the M9. The IM6 was showcased in India at Auto Expo 2025.

MG IM6: what to expect?

SAIC Motor, along with e-commerce giant Alibaba and R&D specialists Zhangjiang Hi-Tech first established the IM, which stands for ‘Intelligent Mobility’, as an EV-only brand in 2020.

Advertisement

The top-range model of the IM6 comes with an 100kWh battery along with 800V electrical architecture that enables DC fast charging at up to 396kW. The battery is claimed to charge from 30-80 percent in just over 15 minutes.

The battery powers a 408hp, 500Nm rear-wheel-drive configuration and a 778hp, 802Nm all-wheel-drive set-up. The car is claimed to reach from 0-100kph in the times of 5.4sec and 3.4sec, respectively. The IM6 RWD has a WLTP-rated range of 555km on a single charge, while the AWD version is rated at 505km. We don’t have any clue about which configurations MG will bring to India.

Visually, the IM6 doesn’t look like a traditional upright SUV, but more like a coupe-ish crossover. It sports swoopy, smooth body panels for aero-efficiency. It features a massive 26.3-inch panoramic screen setup, vertical 10.5-inch screen, a L-shaped LED headlamps and a full-width light bar at the rear.

Ultra-long-range LiDAR, NVIDIA Orin X chip and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip are standard on the international-spec version. The internationally IM6 model rivals the Tesla Model Y, BYD Sealion 7, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.