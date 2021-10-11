MG Astor launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 9.78 lakh

Morris Garages or MG motors has launched its new mid-size SUV MG Astor today. The MG Astor is the fuel powered version of the MG ZS electric vehicle. The MG Astor comes with a bunch of new specifications along with an attractive price. The Astor is offered at an introductory price of Rs 9.78 lakh in India and goes up to Rs 16.78 lakh. MG will start the bookings of Astor from October 21.

In terms of the company’s hierarchy the upcoming SUV will be positioned just below the Hector SUV.

Engine

The Astor SUV is powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine options.

While the 1.5L engine offers a power of 110bhp and 144Nm of torque, the 1.3L turbo charged engine offers 140bhp of power and maximum torque of 220Nm. The 1.5 L engine gets an option for a manual gearbox as well as an 8 speed automatic gearbox. However, the 1.3 L engine gets only an option for automatic gearbox.

Features

The MG Astor is the only vehicle which comes with advance driver assistance system (ADAS) in its segment.

Some of the important features of the MG Astor include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, speed assist system, blind spot detection, intelligent headlamp control and much more.

Dimensions and style

In terms of dimensions the SUV has dimensions of 4323 mm x 1809 mm x 1653 mm (length x width x height). The wheelbase of the car is 2580 mm. The design at the front has a hexagonal design with a honeycomb pattern. Internal features include panoramic sky roof, driver armrest with storage, rear seat armrest with cup holder, rear seat middle headrest etc.

The SUV gets LED projector headlamps at the front along with LED DRL. The SUV also gets fog lamps too. The wheels of the SUV are 17 inches.

Price and variants

The MG Astor will be available in 4 trims which include Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. While the style variant is the base variant and is priced at Rs 9.78 lakh, the top of line (sharp variant) goes up to Rs 16.78 lakh. The company has informed that the current prices are affective for 5000 units which will be delivered this year.