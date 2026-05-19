Meta to cut jobs again this year as company increases focus on AI

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New Delhi: Meta is set to begin another round of job cuts this week while expanding its work in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company is also moving nearly 7,000 employees into newly created AI teams as part of a larger internal restructuring plan.

In a note sent to employees on Monday, Meta’s Chief People Officer Janelle Gale shared details about the upcoming changes. The company plans to reduce several managerial positions and re-organise teams to make operations quicker and more focused on AI development.

As part of the changes, employees will be assigned to projects including Applied AI Engineering (AAI) and Agent Transformation Accelerator (ATA) XFN. These initiatives were previously introduced by Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth.

Sources revealed that Meta wants teams to work with fewer layers of management so that smaller groups can make decisions faster and handle more responsibility. The company believes this structure will help improve the speed of AI-related work.

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Reports indicate that Meta could reduce around 10 per cent of its workforce starting May 20. More layoffs are also expected later this year. Along with the cuts, the company has already removed nearly 6,000 unfilled job openings.

The latest move comes as Meta continues to spend heavily on AI technology and related infrastructure. During a recent company town hall meeting, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company’s main expenses are its computing systems and workforce. He had earlier hinted that more cost-cutting steps could follow as Meta increases investment in AI.

The company’s decision reflects a wider shift in the technology industry, where several firms are reducing staff while directing more resources toward AI projects. According to company records, Meta had 77,986 employees worldwide at the end of March this year.