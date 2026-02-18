Meta suspensions expose structural risk in India’s creator economy

Advertisement

Meta’s recent suspension of creator-led pages such as Prasika, run by digital creators Prasad and Deepika Vedpathak, has highlighted growing structural risks in India’s platform-driven creator economy. The couple, who have built a strong digital presence with over 900,000 followers on Instagram, originally started their journey in 2014 under the name Urban Indian Consumer (UIC), where they created technology reviews and consumer-focused content before rebranding to Prasika and expanding into lifestyle and cooking content. Their experience also reflects the financial vulnerability of platform-dependent creators. Following India’s TikTok ban in 2020, the creators stated that their business suffered losses of nearly ₹5 crore overnight, underscoring how sudden platform disruptions can directly impact creator-led digital businesses built on social media infrastructure.

Over the past decade, Meta’s platforms including Instagram and Facebook have fundamentally reshaped how people connect and build audiences. Earlier, online interaction was largely limited to personal contacts and known networks. Meta’s algorithm-driven discovery systems changed that model by enabling individuals to reach millions of users globally. This shift democratized content distribution and allowed ordinary individuals to build influence, audiences, and full-scale digital businesses without relying on traditional media institutions.

India’s creator economy has since evolved into a significant commercial ecosystem, with millions of creators earning income through advertising, brand partnerships, and affiliate marketing. For large creators with substantial follower bases, Meta’s advertising ecosystem, including in-stream ads, reels monetisation, and brand-linked ad integrations, has become a primary source of revenue. For many, Meta’s platforms function as core business infrastructure, supporting customer acquisition, brand visibility, and monetisation.

However, this transformation has also created platform dependence. Unlike traditional businesses that own their distribution channels, creators operate on infrastructure controlled by platform companies. Their access to audiences, monetisation, and visibility is determined by platform policies and enforcement systems. Account suspensions or access restrictions can immediately disrupt income streams and halt business activity.

This reality underscores the importance of diversification for creators building long-term digital businesses. In order to reduce dependence on platform-driven ad revenue, creators are increasingly expanding into business ventures aligned with their audience and expertise, leveraging their social media presence as a distribution engine rather than relying on it solely for monetisation. Several prominent creators have adopted this approach. Ranveer Allahbadia expanded into talent management through Monk Entertainment, Tanmay Bhat diversified into advertising, content strategy, and angel investing, while global creator Nas Daily built multiple business verticals including education platforms and media ventures. Such moves allow creators to convert platform-driven visibility into independent and scalable revenue streams, strengthening business continuity while reducing reliance on platform-controlled monetisation.

Meta’s platforms have enabled one of the most significant expansions of digital entrepreneurship. However, the same infrastructure has introduced a new business reality. Creators are building scalable businesses on platforms they do not own, where long-term stability ultimately depends on external platform governance rather than direct business control.