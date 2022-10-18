Meta Reportedly Surpasses $2 Billion Revenue Mark in India

By IANS 0
Meta surpasses $2 bn revenue mark in India

New Delhi: Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, surpassed $2 billion in revenue in India in FY22, which has become a strategic market for the US company.

The social network posted a total profit of Rs 440 crore (after tax) in the country, growing at 116 per cent (YoY) in FY22. Profit after tax was Rs 297 crore, growing at 132 per cent.

According to Meta’s filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), it has registered gross ad revenue growth of 74 per cent (YoY). The growth comes at a time when WhatsApp has seen a significant growth in India, nearing 500 million users in the country.

WhatsApp for Business has also seen a meteoric rise in the country, especially for small businesses.

You might also like
Business

Gold rate in India slightly decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says dedicated banking units to strengthen financial…

Business

Petrol and diesel price update: Fuel rate decreases in Bhubaneswar

Business

Gold rate in India has increased for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.