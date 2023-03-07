Meta likely to layoff thousands more from its workforce soon

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta is likely to announce another layoff very soon. This might come as a shock as the company has already slashed 11,000 workers in its layoff last year. Meta’s earlier layoff was conducted in November last year.

According to Bloomberg, Meta has asked its directors and vice presidents to make a list of employees that can be fired. The report also states that, the fresh round of layoffs might be finalized next week as the Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will go on parental leave for his third child.

The layoff that was conducted in November last year sacked 13 percent of global workforce. Zuckerberg had mentioned further that company will make cuts on the basis of discretionary spending. The company will further freeze fresh hiring until March 2023, mentioned Zuckerberg.

According to a report by Washington Post, Meta is planning to push some leaders into lower-level roles without any direct reports. This is expected to flatten the layers of management between Mark Zuckerberg and the company’s interns, suggested the report.