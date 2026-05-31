Mercedes recalls Benz G-Class Electric in India

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Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric has been recalled in India. Mercedes has issued the recall over a possible issue with the wheel bolts. According to reports, the recall will affect a total of 99 units manufactured between July 12, 2024, and August 18, 2025.

According to Mercedes-Benz, wheel bolts on G 580 electric SUVs manufactured during the aforesaid period might not meet the requirements. In this case, the wheel bolts and the wheel connected might loosen over time, which could potentially lead to a crash.

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Mercedes-Benz dealerships are expected to notify owners whose vehicles are affected by this recall. The cars will be inspected and the issue rectified at no additional cost to customers.

The electric G-wagon was launched in India last year. It is powered by four electric motors which produce 580 BHP and 1165 Nm. It comes with an 116 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 386 km.