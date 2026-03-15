Mercedes-Benz cars to get costlier from April 1, 2026

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Mercedes-Benz cars to become more expensive in India starting from April 1, 2026. The company announced that it’s planning to increase the price of it’s model range by approximately 2 per cent starting April 1, 2026. That means the price revision will be implemented on Mercedes-Benz’s lineup of luxury sedans, SUVs, and electric vehicles in the Indian market.

The company has explained that the price hike is being implemented to offset rising input costs and the other reason being the continued forex volatility. Moreover, the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the euro has also added a reason to price hike.

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Like several global manufacturers operating in India, Mercedes-Benz relies on imported components and completely built units, which makes its pricing sensitive to currency fluctuations.

Commenting on the development, Brendon Sissing, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Starting April 1, we will be implementing a price correction of around 2 per cent across our portfolio. This decision is largely driven by continued forex volatility, particularly the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs. While we always strive to absorb cost pressures, some price adjustment becomes necessary to maintain business sustainability. Our focus remains on ensuring minimal impact on customers while continuing to deliver best-in-class products and experiences.”

Also Read: Mercedes C 300 AMG Line gets launched in India with a price tag of Rs 69 lakh