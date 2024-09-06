Meet Nikesh Arora, Yamini Rangan, the highest-paid CEOs in USA

New-Delhi: The list of the highest paid CEOs in the US in 2023 was released by the Wall Street Journal and this time, notable Indian-American tech leaders Sundar Pichai of Google and Satya Nadella of Microsoft have not made to the spot on the C-Suite Comp’s 2024 list of the Top 10 highest-paid CEOs in the US.

This year’s annual ranking includes just two Indian-origin CEOs, Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks and Yamini Rangan of HubSpot.

The 56-year-old Nikesh Arora stands at the 10th position of top 10 CEO’s, while 47-year-old Yamini Rangan stands at the eight spot on the list of the Top 10 highest-paid female CEOs in the US.

Who is Nikesh Arora?

Nikesh Arora, the fourth highest-paid CEO in the US, served as the chief executive officer of Palo Alto Networks. In the year 2023, the disclosed total compensation of Arora was over $151.4 million and his compensation actually paid was over $266.4 million, according to the TOI report.

He studied at Delhi’s Air Force Public School. He did electrical engineering from the Institute of Technology at Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

He also holds an M.S. in Business Administration from Northeastern University, an M.S. in finance from Boston College and a B.Tech. He has previously held significant roles at Google and SoftBank.

Who is Yamini Rangan?

Yamini Rangan is CEO at HubSpot. Prior to becoming CEO, Yamini worked as HubSpot’s first-ever chief customer officer, she was looking after the marketing, sales, and service teams.

She has made her mark as the eighth highest-paid female CEO in the US. She has earned a disclosed compensation of $25.88 million for the fiscal year 2023.

She studied Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from Bharathiar University in Coimbatore & later did a Master’s degree in Computer Engineering and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley.

She initially struggled with financial challenges, even working as a waitress while pursuing her degree in computer engineering and an MBA.