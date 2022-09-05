Meet New CEO of Starbucks Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan

Global coffee chain Starbucks has named Indian-Origin Laxman Narasimhan as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Narasimhan will replace Howard Schultz, who is the interim CEO of the company.

Narasimhan, who currently heads health and hygiene company Reckitt, will join Starbucks in October but will take the helm in April 2023. He studied mechanical engineering at the University of Pune and then he headed west, picking up Masters in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at The University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania.

He joined Reckitt in September 2019 and guided the company through the Covid-19 pandemic, which boosted sales of its health and hygiene products. He also served as global chief commercial officer at PepsiCo and also looked after the operations in Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Narasimhan has also served as a senior partner at the consulting firm McKinsey & Company where he focused on its consumer, retail and technology practices in the U.S, Asia and India.

He will now relocate to Seattle, Washington, from London and work closely with Shultz before taking over formally in April.

Starbucks interim CEO Schultz said that Narasimhan was the right leader to take the company into its next chapter. “He is uniquely positioned to shape this work and lead the company forward with his partner-centered approach and demonstrated track record of building capabilities and driving growth in both mature and emerging markets,” he said.

Narasimhan will draw $1.3 million (about Rs 10 crore) as his annual base salary, as mentioned by a regulatory filing. The new CEO will also receive $1.5 million (Rs 12 crore) cash signing bonus as well as a replacement equity grant with a target value of $9.25 million (approx. Rs 73 crore), to make up for the incentives he will be forfeiting by bidding adieu to Reckitt Benckiser.