Meet Cognizant New CEO Ravi Kumar whose salary is 4 times Mukesh Ambani’s 2020 pay

New Delhi: IT major Cognizant announced the appointment of former Infosys President Ravi Kumar S. as company’s new Chief Operating Officer (CEO) and a member of the Board.

Kumar succeeds Brian Humphries in both roles. To facilitate a smooth transition, Humphries will remain with the company as a special advisor until March 15, the company said in a statement.

Kumar joins Cognizant after a 20-year career at Infosys, where he held various leadership roles, most recently serving as President from January 2016 till October 2022.

Ravi Kumar will be compensated with a massive salary package. His salary will be over four times Mukesh Ambani’s salary in 2020.

His overall salary will be a whopping Rs 57 crore per annum . He will also receive a joining bonus of 7,50,000 dollars which is around Rs 6 crore in Indian rupees. His basic pay will be Rs 8,13,57,500. 2 million dollars will be his cash incentive. He will get stock returns worth 5 million dollars as a one time hire award.

“Ravi brings world-class expertise in consulting, process, and technology transformation as well as demonstrated success building businesses. We are highly confident he can build on Cognizant’s portfolio of in-demand solutions, strong brand, and significant international expansion opportunity to unlock enhanced performance and growth,” said Stephen J. Rohleder, Chair of the Board.

At Infosys, Kumar led the Global Services Organisation across all global industry segments, driving digital transformation services, consulting services, technology services, engineering services, data and analytics, cloud and infrastructure, and enterprise package applications service lines.

He has over 20 years of experience in the technology consulting space, incubating new practice lines, driving large transformational programmes, and developing new business models across industry segments.

Based in New York City, Kumar served as President at Infosys until October 2022.

“I have watched Cognizant fundamentally transform its business, expanding its digital portfolio and capabilities, strengthening client relationships and partnerships, and meaningfully enhancing operational discipline,” said Kumar.

(Inputs from IANS)