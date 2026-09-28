MCX Top Line to Surge to ₹39.92 Billion by FY29 on Derivative Boom

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New Delhi: Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. is tracking toward a sharp multi-year top-line expansion, with revenue projected to rise at a compound annual rate of 19 per cent through FY30, according to an equity research assessment released by Macquarie, reported by ANI

The brokerage estimates that the exchange’s top line will climb from Rs 23.02 billion in FY26 to Rs 39.92 billion by FY29. On a yearly trajectory, revenue growth is pegged at 24.5 per cent in FY27, moderating to 22.4 per cent in FY28 and 13.8 per cent in FY29.

Underpinning these projections is an under-penetrated domestic commodity ecosystem that Macquarie analysts believe possesses extensive headroom for growth. The research house pointed out that commodity derivatives in India remain in their nascent stages relative to equities and global benchmarks, positioning the market for multifold expansion as retail and institutional adoption deepens, corporate risk-hedging requirements increase, and instrument offerings broaden.

Market engagement on the exchange has already expanded at a rapid clip. Active client accounts executing trades on MCX reached 2.1 million in FY26, up from 0.9 million recorded in FY24. Despite that advance, current participant tallies trail equity market participation by a substantial margin, leaving significant room to draw in incremental volume.

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Contract innovation is expected to serve as a primary growth catalyst. Notional options turnover across MCX platforms reached roughly Rs 1,200 trillion in FY26 and is forecast to scale to around Rs 3,220 trillion by FY30. Macquarie noted that the introduction of smaller-sized contracts, monthly expiry cycles, and structured bullion offerings will play a central role in drawing a wider pool of traders.

Early-mover positioning has enabled MCX to secure a dominant market share of approximately 98 per cent. Concurrently, an expanding product catalogue is steadily diluting the bourse’s historical reliance on traditional volume anchors such as bullion, crude oil, and natural gas.

Operational leverage, however, may have limited room left to run. Macquarie observed that MCX’s EBITDA margin, which stood at 71.5 per cent in FY26, is hovering at or very close to its upper ceiling. Consequently, forward earnings momentum will need to rely directly on top-line volume acceleration rather than margin widening.

The brokerage also outlined several headwinds that could test this trajectory, including a elevated statistical base following recent trading spikes, lingering regulatory shifts, and the threat of heightened competitive pressure from the National Stock Exchange of India as it targets the commodity trading landscape.